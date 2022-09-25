Jaipur: In a major political showdown, Congress MLAs, who are loyalists to Ashok Gehlot are likely to submit their resignations amid speculations of change of guard in the state after Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot became the first person to announce his candidature for the AICC presidential poll. “All the MLAs are angry & are resigning. We are going to the speaker for that. MLAs are upset that how can CM Ashok Gehlot take a decision without consulting them,” State food and civil supply minister Pratap Singh Khachariyawas said.Also Read - Operation Opposition Unity: Sonia Gandhi Asks Nitish Kumar And Lalu Yadav To Meet Again After Congress Internal Election

MLA Krishna Kumari also reached Dhariwal's residence, taking the tally of the Gehlot's loyalists to more than 70. Congress MLA Rajendra Singh Gudha said he won't attend the CLP meeting.

"Won't the government lose the majority if all 101 MLAs didn't attend the meeting? I am not attending this meeting. I have MLAs at my home," Gudha told reporters when asked about the Congress MLAs' meeting at Dhaliwal's residence.