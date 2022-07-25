Jaipur: Rajasthan continues to be battered by widespread rainfall as heavy downpour occurred at a few places in its eastern parts while many places in the state witnessed light to moderate rains. According to the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD), Ajmer recorded the highest rainfall of 9 cm in the state during the last 24 hours that ended at 8.30AM on Monday.Also Read - Rajasthan: Heavy Rains Cause Waterlogging, Traffic Jams; More Rain Predicted For Several Districts

Aligarh in Tonk received 7 cm rain, Asind in Bhilwara 6 cm, Pratapgarh 5 cm, and Karauli's Sapotra and Jaipur's Bassi received 4 cm rainfall each.

Light to moderate rainfall occurred at many places in Banswara, Sawai Madhopur, Rajsamand, Jhalawar, Sirohi, Dungarpur, Ganganagar, Bikaner, Nagaur and Jalore districts.

The weather office has predicted light to moderate rains in most places and heavy rains at some places in Jodhpur, Kota, Ajmer and Udaipur divisions. Light to moderate rains will continue to hit pockets of Bharatpur, Jaipur and Bikaner divisions also, the Met department said.

An increased rainfall activity is predicted in the norther part of India, particularly, with a low-pressure area being formed around South-West Rajasthan, this region and neighbouring areas are likely to receive heavy rainfall.