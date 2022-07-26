Jaipur: Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot has urged the residents to maintain caution and get the precaution dose as the state witnessed a major surge in the covid cases. The CM urged people to get both the vaccines against coronavirus as well as the precaution dose.Also Read - Monkeypox in India: Places That Have Reported Cases

The chief minister took to Twitter and wrote, "Infectious diseases increase in monsoon. The increasing cases of coronavirus across the country are also a result of this. After about 6 months, the daily infection rate (positivity rate) of corona has crossed 7 per cent. In such a situation, all of us should be careful again."

मानसून में संक्रामक रोगों में वृद्धि होती है। देशभर में कोविड संक्रमण के बढ़ते मामले भी इसी का नतीजा हैं। करीब 6 महीने बाद कोविड की दैनिक संक्रमण दर (पॉजिटिविटी रेट) 7% के पार हो गई है। ऐसे में हम सभी को पुन: सावधान हो जाना चाहिए। — Ashok Gehlot (@ashokgehlot51) July 26, 2022



At present, 1,632 patients affected with the virus are undergoing treatment in Rajasthan. On Monday, 187 fresh cases were reported in the state.

India reports 14,830 new COVID-19 cases

Meanwhile, India reported 14,830 new COVID-19 cases in last 24 hours. According to the data shared by the Union Health Ministry, India’s tally of coronavirus infections rose to 4,39,20,451, while the count of active cases has declined to 1,47,512.

The death toll due to the disease has climbed to 5,26,110 with 36 new fatalities being recorded, the data updated at 8 am showed. Active cases now comprise 0.34 per cent of the total infections, while the national COVID-19 recovery rate was recorded at 98.47 per cent, the health ministry said.