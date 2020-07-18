New Delhi: Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) chief Mayawati on Saturday slammed Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot over the ongoing political crisis in the state, accusing him of ‘betraying’ her party for a second time by getting her party’s MLAs to join the Congress. Also Read - Rajasthan Crisis: Day After Breather For Pilot And Drama at Manesar, BJP's 5 Questions For Congress

She also said that he had committed an ‘illegal and unconstitutional’ act by tapping phones and called on Governor Kalraj Mishra to recommend President’s Rule in the state. Also Read - Sachin Pilot Demanded he be Made Rajasthan Chief Minister Within a Year, Wanted Public Announcement: Reports

The former Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister tweeted today: “As we all know, Mr. Gehlot, the Chief Minister of Rajasthan, first violated the anti-defection law and betrayed the BSP for the second time in a row, inducting the party MLAs into the Congress”. Also Read - Rajasthan: 4-Day Breather to Pilot, Rebel MLAs; Sanjay Jain Arrested After Audio Tapes on Horse Trading go Viral | Roundup

Last September, all six MLAs of the BSP in Rajasthan joined the Congress, thus helping it cross the majority mark of 101 in the 200-seat state Assembly. With these six MLAs joining its ranks, the Congress currently has a strength of 106 in the Assembly.

1. जैसाकि विदित है कि राजस्थान के मुख्यमंत्री श्री गहलोत ने पहले दल-बदल कानून का खुला उल्लंघन व बीएसपी के साथ लगातार दूसरी बार दगाबाजी करके पार्टी के विधायकों को कांग्रेस में शामिल कराया और अब जग-जाहिर तौर पर फोन टेप कराके इन्होंने एक और गैर-कानूनी व असंवैधानिक काम किया है। 1/2 — Mayawati (@Mayawati) July 18, 2020

“And now, by tapping the phones, he has done something illegal and unconstitutional”, she added, referring to allegations that the Rajasthan government tapped phones to uncover what it says was a ‘conspiracy’ to topple the state government.

The BSP chief further called on Rajasthan Governor Kalraj Mishra to immediately take cognisance of the ‘political deadlock, mutual disturbance and governmental instability’ in the state and recommend President’s Rule there.

“The Governor should immediately recommend imposition of President’s rule in the state so that democracy doesn’t suffer anymore misery there”, she further said.

2. इस प्रकार, राजस्थान में लगातार जारी राजनीतिक गतिरोध, आपसी उठा-पठक व सरकारी अस्थिरता के हालात का वहाँ के राज्यपाल को प्रभावी संज्ञान लेकर वहाँ राज्य में राष्ट्रपति शासन लगाने की सिफारिश करनी चाहिए, ताकि राज्य में लोकतंत्र की और ज्यादा दुर्दशा न हो। 2/2 — Mayawati (@Mayawati) July 18, 2020

Notably, Rajasthan is currently witnessing a turf war between Chief Minister Gehlot and Sachin Pilot, who was sacked on Tuesday as the Deputy Chief Minister as well as Rajasthan Congress president. The two had been at odds since December 2018 when 69-year-old Gehlot was preferred as the Chief Minister over 42-year-old Pilot after the party came to power in the state.

The trigger for the current crisis was a summons by the Special Operations Group (SOG) of the Rajasthan Police, set up by Gehlot to probe the alleged conspiracy to topple his government, to Pilot for questioning in this regard.