New Delhi: Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot now has a third front to contend with, as Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) chief Mayawati, still upset with six MLAs of her party moving to the Congress last September, formally jumped into the fray in the ongoing political battle in the state, announcing that she was 'looking to teach Gehlot a lesson'.

Elsewhere, the Chief Minister today sent a proposal back to Governor Kalraj Mishra, with whom he had been engaged in a mini-feud on the sidelines of his ongoing battle with his now former deputy Sachin Pilot, once again recommending an Assembly session from July 31.

Here’s all you need to know about what happened in Rajasthan today:

(1.) Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot chaired a cabinet meeting a day after the Governor gave his permission to hold an Assembly session, albeit with three conditions. At the meeting, the three conditions put forth by Governor were discussed in details.

(2.) After the meeting, several ministers of his cabinet, while talking to media, stressed that holding an Assembly session was the right of an elected government. Transport Minister Pratap Khachariyawas said that the government ‘didn’t want any confrontation with the Governor’.

(3.) The Rajasthan government sent a proposal to Governor Mishra, stressing yet again that it wanted the session to convene from July 31. However, as per reports, there’s no mention in the proposal of a trust vote, one of the three conditions put forth by the Governor.

(4.) The other two conditions were: giving MLAs ten days’ notice so that they could come to vote amid the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic and ensuring social distancing norms in the Assembly throughout the session.

(5.) Former UP CM Mayawati, who heads the BSP, meanwhile, tore into CM Gehlot, remarking that while her party could have moved court earlier against merger of its six Rajasthan MLAs with the Congress, it was waiting to ‘teach the Congress and Ashok Gehlot a lesson’.

(6.) The BSP chief said that her party would approach the Supreme Court against the six MLAs joining the Congress. The party also moved the Rajasthan High Court seeking to be made a party to in a case filed there by the BJP’s Madan Dilawar.

(7.) Dilawar filed a fresh petition in the court today after dropping a plea he had filed previously. On Monday, the High Court had dismissed a petition filed by the saffron party in this regard.

(8.) Bhanwar Lal Sharma, an MLA suspended by the Congress from its primary membership for allegedly being in talks with the BJP to topple the state government, too, moved the High Court today, seeking a National Investigation Agency (NIA) probe in the case. He also sought withdrawal of FIRs filed against him in the case.

(9.) In a late night development, CM Gehlot’s brother was sent summons by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) to appear for questioning in connection with an alleged money laundering scam that took place between 2007-2009, NDTV reported.