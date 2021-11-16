Jaipur: The Ashok Gehlot-led Rajasthan government on Tuesday decided to reduce the value-added tax (VAT) on petrol and diesel prices. According to the Chief Minister, Petrol and Diesel prices will get cheaper by Rs 4 and Rs 5, respectively. The new prices will be effective from midnight of November 16, the chief minister added.Also Read - 5 Extreme Destinations For The Brave-Hearted Traveller - Would You Dare to Visit?

Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot took to Twitter and wrote, “In the Cabinet meeting today, it was unanimously decided to reduce the rate of VAT on petrol/diesel. From 12 o’clock tonight, the rates will be reduced by Rs 4 per liter for petrol and Rs 5 per liter for diesel.” Also Read - Ranbir Kapoor-Alia Bhatt To Get Engaged This Month In Rajasthan? Deets Inside