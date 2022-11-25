Rajasthan: Dalit Man Forced to Drink Urine For Demanding Pending Payment

Rajasthan Shocker: The blood-curdling incident which took place in the Sirohi district of Rajasthan was caught on camera.

New Delhi: In yet another incident of atrocities against Dalits, an electrician was beaten, and made to drink urine for demanding payment for his work. The blood-curdling incident which took place in the Sirohi district of Rajasthan was caught on camera.

In the video, the victim can be seen asking the attackers to stop. If reports are to be believed, the video was recorded by one of the attackers and later it was shared by them on social media. The victim has been identified as Bharat Kumar (38).

What Had Happened?

“Kumar had done some electrical work and generated a bill of Rs 21,100. He was paid Rs 5,000. On November 19, he went to a dhaba in the afternoon to demand the remaining amount. But he was told to come at 9 pm. When he went back around 9:10 pm, he was kept waiting and not paid the money. He then threatened to lodge a police complaint,” Dinesh Kumar, the Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) of Sirohi, told India Today TV.

Second Incident In Month

This is the second incident of dalit atrocities in a month. Earlier on November 7, a 46-year-old Dalit man was beaten to death over drawing of water from a tubewell in Rajasthan’s Jodhpur. The accused also hurled casteist slurs at Kishanlal Bheel (46), from Bhomiyaji ki Ghati in Soorsagar, and did not allow his family members to take him to a hospital, his brother Ashok alleged. Demanding immediate arrest of all accused as well as financial compensation and a government job for the family members, Bheel’s family and community members had staged a protest and refused perform his last rites.