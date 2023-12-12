Home

Rajasthan

Rajasthan Deputy CM Designate Diya Kumari’s Response On ‘Conflict’ With Vasundhara Raje: Watch Video

Rajasthan Deputy CM Designate Diya Kumari’s Response On ‘Conflict’ With Vasundhara Raje: Watch Video

There were very strong speculations that Diya Kumari would be considered for the coveted post.

Former MP Diya Kumari will be the Deputy Chief Minister of Rajasthan. (Image: ANI)

Diya Kumari And Vasundhara Raje: After the appointment of Bhajan Lal Sharma as the CM designate, it was announced that the state will have two Deputy Chief Ministers, former MP Diya Kumari, and Prem Chand Bairwa, while Vasudev Devnani will be the Assembly Speaker.

Trending Now

While talking to the media, Diya Kumari, on the question of not being considered for the top post in the state government due to her “reported conflict” with former CM Vasundhara Raje and being made a deputy chief minister said, “I don’t comment on such things. All of us have worked together. She was there too, I received her blessings too.”

You may like to read

After a long wait of nine days, Rajasthan got a new Chief Minister in the form of Bhajan Lal Sharma. This was announced by the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) after the legislature party meeting. Bhajan Lal Sharma was elected the leader of the legislative party and all the BJP MLAs forwarded their support to his nomination thus electing him unanimously in the presence of the observers.

However, there were very strong speculations that former Chief Minister Vasundhara Raje, Diya Kumari, or Baba Balaknath Yogi would be considered for the coveted post.

Earlier on Tuesday, Rajnath Singh and party observers Vinod Tawde and Saroj Pandey held a meeting in which Union Parliamentary Affairs Minister and Rajasthan BJP Election in-charge Pralhad Joshi was also present.

Bhajan Lal Sharma, 56, is a first-time MLA from the Sanganer Assembly seat in Jaipur and general secretary of the BJP. Sharma defeated Pushpendra Bhardwauj of Congress by more than 48 thousand votes. His name was proposed by former Rajasthan Chief Minister Vasundhara Raje which was accepted by party MLAs in the meeting held at the party office.

He holds a Masters degree in politics from Rajasthan University. He has one criminal case registered against him and has assets worth Rs 1.4 crore.

The assembly elections for 199 seats out of 200 were held on 25 November as voting for the Karanpur constituency was adjourned due to the passing away of Congress candidate Gurmeet Singh Koonar. The results were declared on 3 December. The BJP secured 115 seats while the Congress won 69 seats.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Rajasthan News on India.com.