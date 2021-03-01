Kota: The Jhalawar police in Rajasthan have arrested a 35-year-old man for allegedly beating his wife to death, an official said on Monday. According to police, Vimlabai (31) was taken to the Jhalawar district hospital in a critical condition on Saturday night after her husband Rakesh Meena thrashed her in an inebriated condition. She died at the hospital on Sunday morning. Also Read - Rajasthan Universal Healthcare Scheme To Give Rs 5 Lakh Insurance Benefit To Every Family. Details Here

Police arrested Rakesh Meena, a resident of Poli village, on Sunday night after parents of the woman lodged a case of murder against him, Eklera police station SHO Laxman Singh.

The SHO said the accused beat up his wife with a leather belt after which she fell unconscious. She died at the district hospital during treatment, he added.

(With inputs from PTI)