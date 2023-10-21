By clicking “Accept All Cookies”, you agree to the storing of cookies on your device to enhance site navigation, analyze site usage, and assist in our marketing efforts Cookies Policy.
Rajasthan Election: BJP’s 2nd List OUT, Ex-CM Vasundhara Raje Gets Jhalrapatan, Amber Goes To Satish Punia | Check List
The BJP has fielded Santosh Bawri from Anupgarh, Santosh Ahlawat from Surajgarh, Sushree Siddhi Kumari from Bikaner East, Anita Bhadel from Ajmer South, Shobha Chauhan from Sojat, Deepti Maheshwari from Rajsamand.
Jaipur: The Bharatiya Janata Party on Saturday released its second list of 83 candidates for the upcoming Assembly polls in Rajasthan. The party has fielded BJP national vice-president and former chief minister Vasundhara Raje from Jhalarpatan. Satish Punia will contest from Amber; Rajendra Rathod from Taranagar, and Jyoti Mirdha from Nagaur.
It has also fielded Santosh Bawri from Anupgarh, Santosh Ahlawat from Surajgarh, Sushree Siddhi Kumari from Bikaner East, Anita Bhadel from Ajmer South, Shobha Chauhan from Sojat, Deepti Maheshwari from Rajsamand among others.
BJP releases second list of candidates for Rajasthan Assembly elections
Former CM Vasundhara Raje to contest from Jhalarpatan, Satish Punia fielded from Amber; Rajendra Rathod to contest from Taranagar; Jyoti Mirdha from Nagaur pic.twitter.com/FMzjrujZ4d
— ANI (@ANI) October 21, 2023
RAJASTHAN ELECTION : FULL LIST OF BJP CANDIDATES
- Jhalarpatan – Vasundhra Raje
- Amber – Satish Punia
- Taranagar – Rajendra Rathod
- Nagaur – Jyoti Mirdha
- Anupgarh – Santosh Bawri
- Raisinghnagar(SC) – Balveer Singh Luthra
- Surajgarh – Santosh Ahlawat
- Sangari – Gurdeep Singh Shahpini
- Pilibanga (S) – Dharmendra Mochi
- Bikaner East – Sushree Siddhi Kumari
- Bikaner West – Jethanand Vyas
- Nohar – Abhishek Matoria
- Ajmer South – Anita Bhadel
- Sojat – Shobha Chauhan
- Rajsamand – Deepti Maheshwari
- Ganganagar – Jaideep Bihani
- Bhadra – Sanjeev Beniwal
- Dungargarh – Tarachand Saraswat
- Sujangarh SC – Santosh Meghwal
- Jhunjhunu – Bablu Chaudhary
- Mandawa – Narendra Kumar, MP
- Nawalgarh – Vikram Singh Jakhal
- Udaipurwati – Shubhkaran Choudhary
- Fatehpur – Sharavan Choudhary
- Lachhmangarh – Shubhash Mahria
- Danta Ramgarh – Gajanand Kumawat
- Kotputli – Hansraj Patel Gurjar
- Dudu SC – Prem Chand Bairwa
- Jhotwara – Rajyavardhan Rathod, MP
- Vidhyadhar Nagar – Diya Kumari, MP
- Bassi ST – Chandramohan Meena, retd., IAS
- Tijara – Baba Balaknath, MP
- Bansur – Devi Singh Shekhawat
- Alwar Rural – Jairam Jatav
- Nagar – Jawahar Singh Bedam
- Weir – Bahadur Singh Koli
- Hindaun – Rajkumari Jatav
- Sapotra ST – Hansraj Meena
- Bandikui – Bhagchand Dakra
- Lalsot ST – Rambilas Meena
- Bamanwas ST – Rajendra Meena
- Sawai Madhopur – Kirodi Lal Meena, MP
- Deoli-Uniara – Vijay Bainsla
- Kishangarh – Bhagirath Choudhary, MP
- Kekri – Shatrughan Gautam
- Bilara SC – Arjunlal Garg
- Baytoo – Balaram Mundh
- Sanchore – Devji Patel, MP
- Kherwara ST – Nanalal Aahri
- Dungarpur – Bansilal Katara
- Sagwara ST – Shankar Decha
- Chorasi ST – Sushil Katara
- Bagidora ST – Krishna Katara
- Kushalgarh ST – Bhimabhai Damor
- Mandal – Udayalal Bhadana
- Sahara – Ladulal Pitalia
In the last 2018 Rajasthan Elections, the Congress won 99 of the 199 seats where elections were held (polling in one constituency was cancelled because of a candidate’s death), while the BJP had bagged 73 seats.
(The full list of BJP Candidates for Rajasthan Elections 2023 will be updated as and when they are announced. Stay tuned.)
