Top Recommended Stories

  • Home
  • Rajasthan
  • Rajasthan Election: BJP’s 2nd List OUT, Ex-CM Vasundhara Raje Gets Jhalrapatan, Amber Goes To Satish Punia | Check List

Rajasthan Election: BJP’s 2nd List OUT, Ex-CM Vasundhara Raje Gets Jhalrapatan, Amber Goes To Satish Punia | Check List

The BJP has fielded Santosh Bawri from Anupgarh, Santosh Ahlawat from Surajgarh, Sushree Siddhi Kumari from Bikaner East, Anita Bhadel from Ajmer South, Shobha Chauhan from Sojat, Deepti Maheshwari from Rajsamand.

Updated: October 21, 2023 3:15 PM IST

By Analiza Pathak | Edited by Analiza Pathak

Rajasthan Election: BJP's 2nd List OUT, Ex-CM Vasundhara Raje Gets Jhalrapatan, Amber Goes To Satish Punia | Check List
Jodhpur: BJP President J P Nadda addresses a party meeting in Jodhpur, Monday, Oct. 16, 2023. (PTI Photo)

Jaipur: The Bharatiya Janata Party on Saturday released its second list of 83 candidates for the upcoming Assembly polls in Rajasthan. The party has fielded BJP national vice-president and former chief minister Vasundhara Raje from Jhalarpatan. Satish Punia will contest from Amber; Rajendra Rathod from Taranagar, and Jyoti Mirdha from Nagaur.

Trending Now

It has also fielded Santosh Bawri from Anupgarh, Santosh Ahlawat from Surajgarh, Sushree Siddhi Kumari from Bikaner East, Anita Bhadel from Ajmer South, Shobha Chauhan from Sojat, Deepti Maheshwari from Rajsamand among others.

You may like to read

RAJASTHAN ELECTION : FULL LIST OF BJP CANDIDATES

  1. Jhalarpatan – Vasundhra Raje
  2. Amber – Satish Punia
  3. Taranagar – Rajendra Rathod
  4. Nagaur – Jyoti Mirdha
  5. Anupgarh – Santosh Bawri
  6. Raisinghnagar(SC) – Balveer Singh Luthra
  7. Anupgarh (SC) – Santosh Bawri
  8. Surajgarh – Santosh Ahlawat
  9. Sangari – Gurdeep Singh Shahpini
  10. Pilibanga (S) – Dharmendra Mochi
  11. Bikaner East – Sushree Siddhi Kumari
  12. Bikaner West – Jethanand Vyas
  13. Nohar – Abhishek Matoria
  14. Ajmer South – Anita Bhadel
  15. Sojat – Shobha Chauhan
  16. Rajsamand – Deepti Maheshwari
  17. Ganganagar – Jaideep Bihani
  18. Bhadra – Sanjeev Beniwal
  19. Dungargarh – Tarachand Saraswat
  20. Sujangarh SC – Santosh Meghwal
  21. Jhunjhunu – Bablu Chaudhary
  22. Mandawa – Narendra Kumar, MP
  23. Nawalgarh – Vikram Singh Jakhal
  24. Udaipurwati – Shubhkaran Choudhary
  25. Fatehpur – Sharavan Choudhary
  26. Lachhmangarh – Shubhash Mahria
  27. Danta Ramgarh – Gajanand Kumawat
  28. Kotputli – Hansraj Patel Gurjar
  29. Dudu SC – Prem Chand Bairwa
  30. Jhotwara – Rajyavardhan Rathod, MP
  31. Vidhyadhar Nagar – Diya Kumari, MP
  32. Bassi ST – Chandramohan Meena, retd., IAS
  33. Tijara – Baba Balaknath, MP
  34. Bansur – Devi Singh Shekhawat
  35. Alwar Rural – Jairam Jatav
  36. Nagar – Jawahar Singh Bedam
  37. Weir – Bahadur Singh Koli
  38. Hindaun – Rajkumari Jatav
  39. Sapotra ST – Hansraj Meena
  40. Bandikui – Bhagchand Dakra
  41. Lalsot ST – Rambilas Meena
  42. Bamanwas ST – Rajendra Meena
  43. Sawai Madhopur – Kirodi Lal Meena, MP
  44. Deoli-Uniara – Vijay Bainsla
  45. Kishangarh – Bhagirath Choudhary, MP
  46. Kekri – Shatrughan Gautam
  47. Bilara SC – Arjunlal Garg
  48. Baytoo – Balaram Mundh
  49. Sanchore – Devji Patel, MP
  50. Kherwara ST – Nanalal Aahri
  51. Dungarpur – Bansilal Katara
  52. Sagwara ST – Shankar Decha
  53. Chorasi ST – Sushil Katara
  54. Bagidora ST – Krishna Katara
  55. Kushalgarh ST – Bhimabhai Damor
  56. Mandal – Udayalal Bhadana
  57. Sahara – Ladulal Pitalia

In the last 2018 Rajasthan Elections, the Congress won 99 of the 199 seats where elections were held (polling in one constituency was cancelled because of a candidate’s death), while the BJP had bagged 73 seats.

(The full list of BJP Candidates for Rajasthan Elections 2023 will be updated as and when they are announced. Stay tuned.)


Also Read:

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Rajasthan News on India.com.

RECOMMENDED STORIES

Topics

More Stories

By clicking “Accept All Cookies”, you agree to the storing of cookies on your device to enhance site navigation, analyze site usage, and assist in our marketing efforts Cookies Policy.