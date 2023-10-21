Home

Rajasthan

Rajasthan Election: BJP’s 2nd List OUT, Ex-CM Vasundhara Raje Gets Jhalrapatan, Amber Goes To Satish Punia | Check List

Jodhpur: BJP President J P Nadda addresses a party meeting in Jodhpur, Monday, Oct. 16, 2023. (PTI Photo)

Jaipur: The Bharatiya Janata Party on Saturday released its second list of 83 candidates for the upcoming Assembly polls in Rajasthan. The party has fielded BJP national vice-president and former chief minister Vasundhara Raje from Jhalarpatan. Satish Punia will contest from Amber; Rajendra Rathod from Taranagar, and Jyoti Mirdha from Nagaur.

It has also fielded Santosh Bawri from Anupgarh, Santosh Ahlawat from Surajgarh, Sushree Siddhi Kumari from Bikaner East, Anita Bhadel from Ajmer South, Shobha Chauhan from Sojat, Deepti Maheshwari from Rajsamand among others.

BJP releases second list of candidates for Rajasthan Assembly elections Former CM Vasundhara Raje to contest from Jhalarpatan, Satish Punia fielded from Amber; Rajendra Rathod to contest from Taranagar; Jyoti Mirdha from Nagaur pic.twitter.com/FMzjrujZ4d — ANI (@ANI) October 21, 2023

RAJASTHAN ELECTION : FULL LIST OF BJP CANDIDATES

Jhalarpatan – Vasundhra Raje Amber – Satish Punia Taranagar – Rajendra Rathod Nagaur – Jyoti Mirdha Anupgarh – Santosh Bawri Raisinghnagar(SC) – Balveer Singh Luthra Anupgarh (SC) – Santosh Bawri Surajgarh – Santosh Ahlawat Sangari – Gurdeep Singh Shahpini Pilibanga (S) – Dharmendra Mochi Bikaner East – Sushree Siddhi Kumari Bikaner West – Jethanand Vyas Nohar – Abhishek Matoria Ajmer South – Anita Bhadel Sojat – Shobha Chauhan Rajsamand – Deepti Maheshwari Ganganagar – Jaideep Bihani Bhadra – Sanjeev Beniwal Dungargarh – Tarachand Saraswat Sujangarh SC – Santosh Meghwal Jhunjhunu – Bablu Chaudhary Mandawa – Narendra Kumar, MP Nawalgarh – Vikram Singh Jakhal Udaipurwati – Shubhkaran Choudhary Fatehpur – Sharavan Choudhary Lachhmangarh – Shubhash Mahria Danta Ramgarh – Gajanand Kumawat Kotputli – Hansraj Patel Gurjar Dudu SC – Prem Chand Bairwa Jhotwara – Rajyavardhan Rathod, MP Vidhyadhar Nagar – Diya Kumari, MP Bassi ST – Chandramohan Meena, retd., IAS Tijara – Baba Balaknath, MP Bansur – Devi Singh Shekhawat Alwar Rural – Jairam Jatav Nagar – Jawahar Singh Bedam Weir – Bahadur Singh Koli Hindaun – Rajkumari Jatav Sapotra ST – Hansraj Meena Bandikui – Bhagchand Dakra Lalsot ST – Rambilas Meena Bamanwas ST – Rajendra Meena Sawai Madhopur – Kirodi Lal Meena, MP Deoli-Uniara – Vijay Bainsla Kishangarh – Bhagirath Choudhary, MP Kekri – Shatrughan Gautam Bilara SC – Arjunlal Garg Baytoo – Balaram Mundh Sanchore – Devji Patel, MP Kherwara ST – Nanalal Aahri Dungarpur – Bansilal Katara Sagwara ST – Shankar Decha Chorasi ST – Sushil Katara Bagidora ST – Krishna Katara Kushalgarh ST – Bhimabhai Damor Mandal – Udayalal Bhadana Sahara – Ladulal Pitalia

In the last 2018 Rajasthan Elections, the Congress won 99 of the 199 seats where elections were held (polling in one constituency was cancelled because of a candidate’s death), while the BJP had bagged 73 seats.

(The full list of BJP Candidates for Rajasthan Elections 2023 will be updated as and when they are announced. Stay tuned.)

