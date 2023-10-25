Home

Rajasthan Election: CM Gehlot Promises LPG Cylinder At Rs 500 & Rs 10,000 Per Year To Woman Head Of Family

Addressing a party rally in Jhunjhunu, Gehlot said that under the "Grah Laxmi Guarantee", the woman head of a family will be given Rs 10,000 a year in instalments.

Jodhpur: Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot meets BJP MLA Suryakanta Vyas at her residence, in Jodhpur, Wednesday, Oct. 25, 2023. (PTI Photo)

Jaipur: Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot on Wednesday announced two “guarantees” if his Congress party is re-elected in the state — cooking gas cylinder at Rs 500 to 1.05 crore families and an annual honorarium of Rs 10,000 to the woman head of a family. Addressing a party rally in Jhunjhunu, Gehlot said that under the “Grah Laxmi Guarantee”, the woman head of a family will be given Rs 10,000 a year in instalments.

He also promised that 1.05 crore families will get LPG cylinder at Rs 500 when the Congress government is formed again in the state.

Meanwhile, Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra targeted the Bharatiya Janata Party at Centre saying the government has money to waive loans for big businessmen and build a new Parliament in the country but not for waving loans for farmers and old pension scheme.

Addressing an election rally in Jhunjhunu district in poll-bound Rajasthan, Priyanka said, “Today’s government (Central govt) is promoting only two businessmen. Airports, ports, and PSUs are being provided to them…They are not generating any employment opportunities. They don’t have vision, roadmap.”

“PM Modi’s ‘Lifafa’ is empty. He had talked about reservation for women but it would be implemented after 10 years. They said reservation for women but it will be implemented after 10 years. They are not talking about the Caste census. They promised the Eastern Rajasthan Canal Project (ECRP) but nothing was done. Their promises are hollow. All Congress governments are implementing all their promises,” she added.

Rajasthan assembly polls will be held on November 25 and the counting of votes will take place on December 3. The 200-member house will go to polls in single-phase. The counting of votes will take place on December 3, coinciding with the other four states: Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Telangana, and Mizoram.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Rajasthan News on India.com.