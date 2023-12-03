Home

Rajasthan Election Results 2023: Alwar MP Mahant Balaknath Top CM Contender From BJP

Rajasthan Assembly Election Results 2023: Mahant Balaknath, MP of Alwar is BJP's top contender for the position of the Chief Minister. Know all about him..

New Delhi: The Election Commission of India had announced elections in five states, namely, Mizoram, Chhattisgarh, Madhya Pradesh, Telangana and Rajasthan. Rajasthan went to the polls on November 25 in a single phase to elect representatives on 199 of the 200 Assembly seats, with roughly 75.45 percent of eligible voters exercising their franchise. In Rajasthan, a head-to-head battle unfolded between the ruling Congress and the BJP. As the incumbent grand old party, led by Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot, aims for a second term, the saffron party is eager to dethrone the Congress in the desert state—a region that has consistently ousted the incumbent over the past 25 years. Out of the 199 seats, BJP stands at 112 seats, winning by a clear majority. Know about Mahant Balaknath, top CM contender from BJP, for the position of Rajasthan CM..

Parliamentarian Mahant Balaknath who was fielded in the Rajasthan Assembly polls is considered a favourite as the chief ministerial candidate after the latest trends showed the party comfortably crossing the halfway mark. Balaknath is leading from his Tijara constituency, with Congress trailing by a huge margin.

Mahant Balaknath Visited Lord Shiva Temple

Just before the counting of the votes started this morning, Balaknath visited a Lord Shiva temple and offered his prayers. Balaknath, who is a Lok Sabha MP from Alwar and is just 40 years old, told ANI that this time BJP on its own will bag 120+ seats in Rajasthan. The reason for the BJP’s comfortable victory, according to Balaknath, is that the people wanted to get rid of Congress. He targeted the Rajasthan Congress on corruption, atrocities against women, and rising crimes. A day ahead of the results, on Saturday, Balaknath met Organisation General Secretary BL Santosh at the BJP headquarters. When asked about the meeting with BL Santosh, Balaknath said that it was a courtesy meeting.

“As far as the post of CM is concerned, our Prime Minister is the face for BJP and we will continue to work under his leadership. The decision on who will be the CM will also be taken by the party. I am happy as an MP and want to serve society and I am very satisfied with it,” he said. Like Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, Balaknath also comes from the Nath community, and he has tremendous support and following in Alwar. He had taken sannyasa back in his childhood days at the age of 6. The decision that he would become a saint was taken by his family members. Balaknath contends he always wanted to serve the society. “Whatever be the medium, the society should be served and that is what I am doing,” he asserted.

