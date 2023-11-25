Home

Rajasthan

‘Suspend His X Account’: BJP Writes To EC Over Rahul Gandhi’s ‘Offending Contents’ On Rajasthan Poll Day

Amid the ongoing assembly elections in Rajasthan, the BJP accused Rahul Gandhi of violating poll guidelines with his post on X on the day polls and urged the Election Commission to take action.

Bharatpur [Rajasthan], Nov 22 (ANI): Congress leader Rahul Gandhi addresses a public meeting for the Rajasthan Assembly elections, at Nadbai, in Bharatpur on Wednesday. (ANI Photo)

Jaipur: Amid the ongoing assembly elections in Rajasthan, the Bharatiya Janata Party ( BJP) has accused congress former president Rahul Gandhi of violating poll guidelines with his latest post on X (formerly Twitter) on the day of the polls. The saffron party has urged the Election Commission to seek strict actions against the Congress leader and also suspend his social media account.

In his post, Gandhi urged residents of Rajasthan to elect Congress stating, “Rajasthan will choose free treatment. Rajasthan will choose cheaper gas cylinder. Rajasthan will choose interest-free agricultural loan. Rajasthan will choose English education. Rajasthan will choose OPS. Rajasthan will choose caste census.”

✅ राजस्थान चुनेगा मुफ्त इलाज

✅ राजस्थान चुनेगा सस्ता गैस सिलेंडर

✅ राजस्थान चुनेगा ब्याज मुक्त कृषि कर्ज़

✅ राजस्थान चुनेगा अंग्रेज़ी शिक्षा

✅ राजस्थान चुनेगा OPS

✅ राजस्थान चुनेगा जाति जनगणना आज, बड़ी संख्या में जा कर, इस्तेमाल करें अपना मताधिकार। चुनिए जनता की हितकारी,… — Rahul Gandhi (@RahulGandhi) November 25, 2023



The saffron party immediately wrote to the Election Commission, stating that Gandhi’s post violates the silence period of 48 hours during which any type of campaign or promotion is barred. Further, the party accused him of violating the Representation of the People Act and the Model Code of Conduct and sought the EC’s action.

“The social media platform X and its functionaries may also be directed to immediately suspend the account and remove the aforestated offending contents with immediate effect lest it further violates the 48-hour silence zone and cause irreparable injury to the doctrine of free and fair elections,” it said.

The BJP stated that the election commission should also instruct the Chief Election Officer of Rajasthan to file a criminal complaint and commence criminal prosecution against Gandhi.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram.