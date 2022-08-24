Jaipur: As the incessant rains continued to throw normal life out of gear in Rajasthan, the Indian Army was on Wednesday deployed to rescue nearly 300 people stranded in a flood-like situation in Bundi district. Giving details to PTI, Bundi collector Ravindra Goswami said close to 300 people are stranded at four locations in low lying areas in Lakheri. He also added that the area is inundated due to inflow of water in the Mej river — a tributary of Chambal river — flowing through the district.Also Read - Viral Video of Kids Enjoying & Playing in a Puddle On a Rainy Day Will Make You Nostalgic | Watch

On the other hand, Kota Collector OP Bunkar said several areas in the district are waterlogged and nearly 2,000 people have been shifted to safer places from the affected areas in the past two days. Many people are still stuck in four-five villages.

He said 4.71 lakh cusecs of water is being released from Kota barrage on Wednesday. In Jhalawar, the situation was under control.

“Mitigation part and assessment of damage is now under process as most of the people have returned to their homes after water started receding at 4 am today,” Jhalawar collector Bharti Dixit said.

She added that around 50,000 cusecs of water was released through four gates of Kalisindh dam early in the morning and water has receded in low lying areas, she said.

In the meantime, heavy to very heavy rainfall was recorded at some places in Sirohi, Udaipur, Jalore, Barmer and Jaisalmer districts during the past 24 hours ending at 8.30 AM.

Maximum rainfall of 143 mm occurred at Bhinmal in Jalore, followed by 120 mm at Deldar in Sirohi, the meteorological department said.

Light to moderate rainfall is likely to occur at some places in Jaisalmer and Barmer districts. The rainfall activity will now reduce and there is no heavy rainfall warning in the state for the next five days, it said.

(With inputs from PTI)