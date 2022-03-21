New Delhi: In a bid to promote girl child education and enhance enrolment, 40 meritorious girl students of a Rajasthan women’s college were given scootys and helmets at an event under a government scheme. The program organized at Government Higher Secondary School Naveen Bhawan was attended by Sanyam Lodha, an independent MLA from Sirohi and an adviser to Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot.Also Read - Rajasthan Sizzles at 40 Degrees, Records Warmest Day So Far on March 20

Speaking at the event, Lodha said, "Society is witnessing big changes. Girls are being given higher education which is a very good thing. To promote girl child education, the government is also running many welfare schemes, which everyone should take advantage of."

Last year, the Ashok Gehlot-led Rajasthan had planned to distribute 2,000 scooters to differently-abled college students and youth under the Scooty Plan-2021.

Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot approved the proposal to distribute the vehicles for the specially-abled youth and those studying in colleges.

According to the proposal, 2,000 scooters were distributed for the convenience of specially-abled people travelling for study or employment. That year, the CM had also approved an additional budget provision of Rs 15 crore for the scheme