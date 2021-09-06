Jodhpur: A minor girl in Rajasthan’s Jalore district was allegedly raped by her father while her minor’s brother committed suicide after knowing about the incident through an audio clip wherein she is purportedly narrating the whole episode to her aunt, police said on Sunday. The police had begun the investigation after the 32-minute audio clip surfaced on Saturday.Also Read - Woman, Raped Repeatedly by Father, Kills Her Baby Before Committing Suicide in Bihar's Gaya

The girl’s brother died by jumping into the Narmada canal in the Sanchore area of the district, a police officer said. The accused father had fled from the home before a police team reached there, the officer said. A hunt for him was on. According to the police, the statement of the girl was being recorded. Also Read - Mysuru Gangrape Case: Karnataka Police Consider Conducting Lie Detector Test on Accused

In the purported audio clip, the girl tells her aunt that on one occasion her father took her in his car on the pretext of buying her a mobile phone and raped her. Although, it was not clear from the conversation when the alleged incident took place. She also says that her mother had asked her father to take her brother along on that day, but he refused. Also Read - Maharashtra: 17-Year-Old Girl, Forced to Live on Vasai Streets After Father's Death, Gang-Raped

The girl is also heard telling her aunt that her father made sexual advances even when she would be asleep. She claims that her father neither let her go out of the house alone nor let her speak to anyone in the family. In the purported clip, she also tells the aunt that her mother had scolded her when she yelled at her father over his behaviour.

(With Inputs From PTI)