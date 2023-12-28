Home

Rajasthan Govt Cuts Ujjwala Gas Cylinder Prices By Rs 50; Details Here

Rajasthan Chief Minister Bhajan Lal Sharma has announced a major decision on Wednesday and announced that the price of gas cylinders under the Ujjwala scheme has been slashed by Rs 50 and will be available at Rs 450 in the state from January 1.

Jaipur: Soon after coming to power in Rajasthan, the BJP government led by Chief Minister Bhajan Lal Sharma, made a major decision to slash the price of gas cylinders under the Ujjwala scheme by Rs 50. Now, the gas cylinders under the scheme will be available at Rs 450. Earlier, the price was Rs 500. Notably, the new price will be imposed by January 1 in the state.

