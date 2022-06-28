Jaipur: If everything goes as per the plan and if the scheme meets the legal parameters, Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot on Tuesday said that his government is working on a plan to give 100 per cent reservation to the local youths of the state in government jobs. Ashok Gehlot, however, said that this measure goes against the spirit of the Supreme Court.Also Read - Udaipur Killing: Rajasthan Govt Suspends Internet Services Across State, Imposes Section 144 in All Districts

"For the last few days, there has been a demand for reservation in government jobs for local youths of the state. However, according to the spirit of the Supreme Court, it is not right. I am studying the legal aspect of it. If this becomes reality, then Rajasthan will be the first state in the country where local youths will get a full reservation," he said while speaking at the foundation stone laying ceremony of Youth Excellence Centre on Tuesday.

"I am saying this because the Supreme Court says that you cannot do this. However, one or two states have decided on this aspect. I am studying it and will further make a promise to you (to work on this front) as I want to do such a work that you will remember it forever," he added.

Listing out his achievements on the employment front, Gehlot said, “After the formation of the government in Rajasthan, over 1.25 lakh youths have been given employment. One lakh jobs are under process. While one lakh more recruitment will be made. In such a situation, employment will be given to the youth on 3 lakh posts. Yet the youths protest which is completely wrong,” he added.