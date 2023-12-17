Home

No Deputy CM Posts In Constitution: Advocate Files PIL Against Diya Kumari, Prem Chand Bairwa

An advocate filed a PIL in the Rajasthan High Court challenging the "swearing-in" of Diya Kumari and Prem Chand Bairwa as deputy chief ministers.

Jaipur: An advocate from Jaipur city has filed a public interest lawsuit against Rajasthan Deputy Chief Ministers Diya Kumari and Prem Chand Bairwa, claiming that there is no mention of these posts in the Constitution. “I have filed a public interest litigation against Rajasthan Deputy Chief Ministers Diya Kumari and Prem Chand Bairwa…there is no mention of Deputy Chief Minister’s posts in the Constitution; this is just a political post and it is unconstitutional,” Advocate Om Prakash Solanki said, speaking to reporters on Saturday.

According to constitutional provisions, Deputy Prime Minister is not a constitutional post like Vice President of India rather it is a political post. The origin of the DY PM post can be traced back in 1947 when Sardar Vallabhai Patel was appointed as the first Deputy PM of India. This led to the development of post of Deputy CM in India.

Notably, DY CM may chair cabinet meetings and lead the assembly majority if the chief minister is not available. The DY CM takes the oath of secrecy in alignment with the one that the Chief Minister takes.

Prem Chand Bairwa and Diya Kumari took oath as Deputy Chief Ministers of Rajasthan on Friday.

Soon after taking charge Diya Kumari said that the government will try to shoulder all the given ‘responsibilities well’. “The people of Rajasthan have expressed their trust in the BJP and in PM Modi so our responsibility increases too and we will try to shoulder it well,” Kumari said.

She also slammed the previous congress government and stated, “No development has been done in Rajasthan for five years; no work was done here. Crimes against women increased, law and order collapsed, and the state’s financial condition was poor–everyone knows the condition of Rajasthan.”

“All of us will work together as our Chief Minister will guide us…It will be our priority to effectively implement the Central Government’s schemes in the state,” she added.

Diya Kumari, is part of the royal family of Jaipur, won from the Vidyadhar Nagar constituency against Congress’ Sitaram Agarwal. She won the assembly seat with a margin of 71,368 votes.

Prem Chand Bairwa, said on Friday he would honestly work for the state.

