New Delhi: Rajasthan Governor Kalraj Mishra, engaged in a mini-battle with Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot amid latter's ongoing tussle with his now former deputy Sachin Pilot, on Monday gave permission to the state government to convene an Assembly session-something CM Gehlot has been demanding-adding that it was never his intention to 'not convene the Assembly'.

The Governor, however, also asked the ruling Congress government to deliberate on three aspects before it calls an Assembly session.

"Rajasthan Governor Kalraj Mishra orders state government to call for an Assembly Session. Not convening the Assembly was never the intention", an official statement from the Raj Bhawan, the Governor's official residence, said.

The statement then listed the following three aspects which Governor Mishra urged CM Gehlot to deliebrate upon before convening a session:

(1.) Can the government give 21-day notice to the MLAs as it would be difficult to call them at a short notice during the ongoing coronavirus pandemic?

(2.) Can certain conditions be fulfilled in case a no confidence motion is moved in the Assembly session, like ensuring video recording and live telecast of the trust vote procedure, ensuring that the trust vote is held only through ‘yes’ or ‘no’ buttons etc?

(3.) How will social distancing norms be followed in the Assembly?

Notably, earlier today, the Governor turned down a second proposal by CM Gehlot, which was to convene the Assembly session from July 31. He had turned down the first proposal on Friday, sending the Chief Minister into a rage and prompting unprecedented protests by him and his MLAs at the Raj Bhawan.

Gehlot claims he has the support of 102 MLAs, one more than the majority mark of 101 in the 200-member Rajasthan Assembly. A successful trust vote now means that he would not have to face another trust vote for the next six months.