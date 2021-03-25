Jaipur: The Rajasthan government has banned gatherings at public places, markets and religious places for Holi on March 28 and Shab-e-Barat on March 29. The order for restricting gatherings was issued by the Rajasthan Home Department amid a surge in coronavirus cases in the state. Also Read - Impose Restrictions During Holi, Shab-e-Barat And Easter: Centre Advises States Amid Corona Surge

Rajasthan reported 669 more coronavirus cases on Wednesday, while another person succumbed to the pathogen, the Health Department said.

The toll climbed to 2,808 and the infection tally rose to 3.27 lakh, it said.

The death occurred in Jaipur, which also recorded the 106 new infections, according to a bulletin.

Jodhpur and Kota recorded 90 and 88 cases respectively. There are 4,672 active cases and 3,19,695 coronavirus patients have recovered so far.

(With agency inputs)