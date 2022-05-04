Jaipur: The Ashok Gehlot-led Rajasthan government on Wednesday extended the curfew, which was earlier imposed in Jodhpur owing to the communal clashes and subsequent unrest that occurred on Eid, till midnight of May 6. According to the latest report, Rajasthan police have arrested over 100 people in connection with the Eid violence in Jodhpur.Also Read - Rajasthan Reels Under Blistering Heatwave, Dholpur Hottest at 43.7 Degrees Celsius

The state government has deployed nearly 1000 cops to maintain law & order as the CM assured strict action against the accused. Gehlot has trained guns at BJP, accusing it of defaming his govt and creating instability in the state. Earlier, the BJP had accused Gehlot's govt of failure and appeasement politics.

CM Gehlot Urges People To Maintain Peace

Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot on Tuesday appealed to people to maintain peace and harmony and has sent two ministers Rajendra Yadav and Subhash Garg to Jodhpur. The clashes triggered a war of words between Gehlot and the BJP. Talking to reporters Gehlot on Wednesday accused the BJP of instigating riots on the “orders of its high command”.

Targeting BJP leaders, Gehlot said they are trying to defame the Congress party’s government in the state as they are “unable to digest peace”. “The BJP is nervous. Therefore, they are instigating riots,” he told reporters in Udaipur. “They have instructions from their high command to defame the Rajasthan government and create instability as much as they can,” the CM alleged.

BJP Slams Gehlot Govt

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) launched a scathing attack against the state government over law and order. Union minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat claimed that police are working under pressure. Shekhawat threatened that he, along with other party leaders, will sit on a dharna at the Jalori gate circle if the rioters are not arrested.

State BJP president Satish Poonia had alleged that communal incidents are taking place “under the patronage of the state government.” He alleged that saffron flags were removed by anti-social elements and an Islamic flag put up on the statue of freedom fighter Balmukund Bissa.