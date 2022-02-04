Jaipur: As COVID-19 cases continue to decline, the Rajasthan government on Thursday decided to ease several restrictions imposed in the third wave driven by the new Omicron variant.Also Read - Delhi Revises Night Curfew Timings, Reopen Schools And Colleges As COVID-19 Cases Drop | Fresh Guidelines Here

The Ashok Gehlot government has decided to lift the night curfew restrictions completely across the state starting Friday, February 5, 2022.

The Rajasthan government has also revised the wedding guest limit. Starting tomorrow, a maximum of 250 people (excluding the band) will be allowed to attend marriage functions in the state.

Religious places will also be allowed to open for devotees.