Jaipur: Rajasthan has received 52% more rain than normal so far. Water has started filling the lakes and dams of the state. In the last 24 hours, Srinagar in Ajmer, Sujangarh in Churu, Hanumangarh, Tonk, Chittorgarh, and Bundi received 5 inches of rain. In Bikaner's Khajuwala, a flood-like situation was created on Sunday. Houses got flooded and the maximum temperature of the state dropped to 36 degrees Celsius.

Areas That Received Rain

According to the Jaipur Meteorological Center and Water Resources Department, during the last 24 hours, Sikar has received 43 mm of rain, Jaipur 17.8 mm, and Vanasthali 13.3 mm of rain. Along with this, rain occurred in Ajmer, Bhilwara, Kota, Bundi, Chittorgarh, Udaipur, Bikaner, Churu, Sri Ganganagar, Dholpur, Dungarpur, Hanumangarh, and Alwar districts.

Rain Warning For These Districts

Indian Meteorological Center director Radheshyam Sharma said that at present the monsoon is more active in East Rajasthan. In such a situation, there is a possibility of rain in most cities of East Rajasthan in the next 48 hours.

There is a possibility of lightning with rain in Ajmer, Baran, Bhilwara, Jhalawar, Kota, Rajsamand, Jaipur, Dausa, Churu, Sikar, Bharatpur, Bikaner, Dholpur, Bundi, Jaisalmer, Barmer, Sirohi, Udaipur, Bikaner, Jalore, Jodhpur, Nagaur, and Pali districts for the next 12 hours.

At the same time, on July 18, there is a possibility of rain in Ajmer Banswara, Baran, Udaipur, Sirohi, Rajsamand, Pratapgarh, Jhalawar, Dungarpur, and Chittorgarh.

After this, on July 19, there is a possibility of lightning with rain in Ajmer, Alwar, Bharatpur, Bhilwara, Chittorgarh, Dholpur, Jaipur. While there is a possibility of heavy rain in Baran, Bundi, Dausa, Jhalawar, Karauli, Kota, and Sawai Madhopur.