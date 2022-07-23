Jaipur: Heavy rain has started again in Rajasthan. During the last 24 hours, more than 10 districts of East Rajasthan received good rains due to which many districts were submerged. It rained up to 5 inches in Jaipur, Kota, Tonk, and Bundi. Even in the capital Jaipur, cars were seen floating on the road and there were traffic jams at many places after the rains. At the same time, the dry Chaparwada Dam (Jaipur) has also got filled up due to the heavy downpour. The Meteorological Department has issued an orange alert in the eastern part of Rajasthan, expressing the possibility of heavy rain at isolated places during the next 24 to 48 hours.Also Read - Tamil Nadu Most 'Atrocity Prone' State For Dalits, SCs And STs In India, Bihar Follows

According to the report received from the Meteorological Center Jaipur, during the last 24 hours, the maximum rainfall was 130 mm in Ladpura of Kota. At the same time, Kota city also received 109 mm of rain. After heavy rains in Kota, there was a problem with water logging in many places in the city and the water level of Chambal also increased. After this, the administration has further increased the drainage of water from the dam of Kota Barrage. Now by opening 3 gates of the dam, it has started releasing 15 thousand cusecs of water from here.

Cars floating in water in Jaipur

During the last 24 hours, 103 mm of rain fell in and around the capital city of Jaipur. After the rain, the Sikar Road of Jaipur was totally submerged as many vehicles were seen floating after getting stuck in one-and-a-half to two feet of water. Earlier on Friday evening too, the problem of water logging was seen on Sikar Road after heavy rain. Traffic movement also slowed down due to water logging at many places including C-zone bypass, and Kamla Nehru Nagar culvert on Ajmer Road.

Chhaparwada dam fills up

The Chaparwada dam built near Dudu in Jaipur district also got water after good rains. The dam was completely dry before the onset of the monsoon. After good rains in the past 2-3 days, 1.06 million cubic meters of water entered the dam, taking the gauge of the dam to 0.76 RL metres.

What does the weather department say?

According to the information received from Jaipur Meteorological Center, during the next 24 to 48 hours, there may be heavy to very heavy rain at isolated places in Dausa, Alwar, Sawai Madhopur, Bundi, Kota, Baran, Jhalawar, and Ajmer. Apart from this, there is a possibility of good rain at isolated places in western Rajasthan Jodhpur, Bikaner, Jhunjhunu, Churu, Jaisalmer, Pali, and Bhilwara.