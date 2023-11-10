Home

Rajasthan HORROR: 4-Yr-Old Raped By Police Inspector In Dausa, Arrested

Sub-Inspector of the Rajasthan Police lured the minor girl into his rented room in Lalsot area where he raped her. The accused has been arrested.

Jaipur: In a disturbing incident a sub-inspector of Rajasthan Police was arrested, Friday, for allegedly raping a 4-year-old girl in the state’s Dausa district, officials said. According to the police, the incident took place in Lalsot area when accused, identified as Bhupendra Singh– a police sub-inspector– lured the victim to his rented room and allegedly raped her.

A senior police official said the SI Bhupendra Singh has been taken into custody and is being interrogated.

“The accused lured the minor girl into his rented room in Lalsot area where he raped her. He has been taken into custody and a case has been registered against him under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and the POCSO Act,” ASP Ramchandra Singh Nehra said.

Meanwhile, Dausa SP Vandita Rana said, “The exact age of the victim girl will be determined after a medical examination and based on the report of the victim’s family members.”

The estimated age of the girl is around four to five years, she added.

Local residents in large numbers gheraoed the Rahuwas police station shouting slogans against the police.

BJP MP Kirodi Lal Meena also went to the spot.

“There is a huge anger among the people over the incident of rape of a seven-year-old Dalit girl by a policeman in Lalsot. I have reached the spot to get justice to the innocent child,” Meena said.

He further said, “The police, which has become autocratic due to the incompetence of the Ashok Gehlot government, is not desisting from committing atrocities even on a sensitive occasion like elections.”

The irate mob raised slogans against the police and demanded suspension of the accused policeman. Soon, senior police officers, along with Lalsot ASP Ramchandra Singh Nehra and a large number of police personnel arrived at the scene and assured them of strict legal action against the accused.

ASP Nehra assured the locals that the culprit will not be spared and strict justice will be meted out.

“Based on the complaint filed by the victim’s family, an FIR under relevant sections of the law has been registered against the accused Sub-Inspector Bhupendra Singh,” Nehra said, adding that further investigation is underway and culprit is being interrogated.

(With PTI inputs)

