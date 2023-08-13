Home

Rajasthan

Rajasthan Horror: Axe-Wielding Man Hacks Wife, 14-Yr-Old Son To Death, Attempts Suicide After Tussle Over Household Chores

Rajasthan Horror: Axe-Wielding Man Hacks Wife, 14-Yr-Old Son To Death, Attempts Suicide After Tussle Over Household Chores

Jaspal Singh had an argument with his wife Rupinder and in a fit of rage murdered his wife and 14-year-old son, Harmeet, with an axe.

Representational Image

Jaipur, Rajasthan: In a horrifying incident fueled by blind rage, a man allegedly hacked his teenage son and his wife to death with an axe and later attempted to kill himself in Sriganganagar district of Rajasthan on Sunday. According to the police, the incident took place Padampur town when Jaspal Singh hacked his son and wife to death over a domestic dispute between the couple and later tried to end his life by ingesting pesticide.

Trending Now

Giving details, a senior police official said that Jaspal Singh (40) had an argument with his wife Rupinder (38) over household chores which escalated and Singh in a fit of rage murdered his wife and 14-year-old son, Harmeet, with an axe. Following the grisly act, Singh tried to end his life by consuming pesticide.

Singh was admitted to a local hospital in critical condition while the bodies of his wife and son have been kept in a mortuary for post-mortem examination, Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) Sudha Palawat told news agency PTI.

Forensic experts have collected samples from the crime spot and a case of murder has been registered against the accused, the DSP said.

Businessman kills wife, hacks daughter’s body into 10 pieces

In a similar incident, in June this year, a 53-year-old businessman was arrested in Dadar and Nagar Haveli for allegedly murdering his wife and 15-year-old old. According to the police, the accused, identified as Yogesh Mehta, a resident of Dokmardi area in Silvassa, later chopped his teenage daughter’s corpse into 10 pieces with a hammer and a knife and disposed off the body parts.

Mehta used to stay with his wife Reshma and two daughters, aged 18 and 15, the police said, adding that the couple got into a heated argument and later in a fit of rage, Mehta killed his wife and youngest daughter.

Police said the accused confessed to the murders and during interrogation revealed that he killed his wife after a heated argument. Police said that Mehta’s younger daughter witnessed her mother’s killing following which he killed her too.

Giving details, an official said that Mehta locked his elder daughter, who is mentally challenged, in a room, hacked his younger daughter’s body into 10 pieces and disposed of the parts in a canal at Waghchhipa.

(With PTI inputs)

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest India News on India.com.

RECOMMENDED STORIES