Jaipur: In view of rising covid cases, the Rajasthan government on Sunday imposed fresh guidelines to prevent the further spread of the infection. According to the new guidelines, the Jaipur government and the private schools have been closed for classes 1 to 8 from January 3 to January 9, 2022. As reported by news agency ANI, the official release reads, "In Jaipur, all govt and private schools will be closed for classes 1 to 8 from Jan 3 till Jan 9. Other District collectors can take decisions as per requirement discussing it with education dept."

Rajasthan on Sunday recorded 355 fresh COVID-19 cases, which pushed its infection tally to 9,56,883. Of the fresh infections, 224 cases were reported from Jaipur. No death linked to the virus was recorded in Rajasthan in the last 24 hours, a Medical and Health Department official said, adding that 1,572 Covid patients are under treatment in the state.

Thirty more people recovered from the infection in the last 24 hours, pushing the recovery count to 9,46,347 in the state, the department data showed. At 224, the state capital Jaipur accounted for the maximum number of new cases, followed by 34 in Jodhpur, 24 in Ajmer, 12 in Pratapgarh, 11 each in Alwar, and Kota, six each in Bhilwara and Udaipur. So far 8,964 people have died due to coronavirus infection.