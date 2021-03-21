Jaipur: Rajasthan government has decided to close primary schools in state till further orders in view of the rising coronavirus cases, while visitors entering the state from March 25 will have to carry a negative RT-PCR test report not older than 72 hours, reports news agency ANI. Night curfew has been imposed in eight districts of the state and markets will remain closed after 10 PM from March 22 (Monday), in areas under all city municipal corporations. “Night curfew from 11 PM to 5 AM shall be imposed in Ajmer, Bhilwara, Jaipur, Jodhpur, Kota, Udaipur, Sagwara and Kushalgarh,” Rajasthan government said in an order. Also Read - Gujarat: Night Curfew in Ahmedabad From Friday; Malls, Theatres to Remain Closed on Weekends

Rajasthan on Saturday reported 445 fresh coronavirus cases, which pushed the state’s infection count to 3,24,948, according to an official report. No coronavirus death was reported on Saturday in the state where the disease has killed 2,796 people till now. The maximum cases were reported from Jaipur where 72 people were found infected with the virus. Kota, Udaipur and Jodhpur recorded 56, 48 and 47 cases, respectively, according to the report. Also Read - Punjab Govt Extends Night Curfew in 9 Districts; Can Impose More Restrictions If Required

A total of 3,18,842 people have recovered from the disease so far and the number of active cases stands at 3,310. Also Read - Fact Check: Will Night Curfew, Lockdown be Imposed in Uttar Pradesh? Here’s What State Govt Says

(With inputs from agencies)