Jaipur: Section 144 has been imposed in Rajasthan’s Ajmer district, with Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot-led government restricting the flag-hoisting religious ceremonies in both urban and rural areas. The government has also banned the playing of loud music in the district. As per officials, section 144 has been clamped in view of festivals like Ram Navami falling on April 10 and Mahavir Jayanti being celebrated on April 14. Both the festivals witness grand processions in Ajmer.Also Read - Rs 100 Crore Worth of Unaccounted Assets Found in ACB Raid at Rajasthan Official's House

The order issued late Thursday night by the district collector, however, does not mention or name any festival. Also Read - Section 144, Night Curfew Imposed in Assam For 60 Days. Full List of Restrictions Here

The move came after communal violence was reported in Karauli recently when stones were pelted on a procession taken out to celebrate the Hindu New Year. Many shops and vehicles were gutted during the violence. Also Read - Curfew Extended In Violence-Hit Rajasthan's Karauli Till April 10: What's Open And What's Closed

Ajmer is the third city in Rajasthan in the last month where section 144 has been imposed. Earlier, the section was imposed in Kota in view of the security concerns after the release of the film ‘The Kashmir Files’. At the same time, in the first week of this month, section 144 was imposed in Bikaner city before the Hindu Dharma Yatra and Maha Aarti.

The BJP earlier had strongly opposed the imposing of section 144 in Kota and Bikaner. Former education minister and BJP MLA Vasudev Devnani reacted sharply to these orders, and said that after Kota and Bikaner, now this ‘Tughlaqi decree’ has been issued in Ajmer as well.

Meanwhile, #antihindugehlot is trending on Twitter since Friday morning under which different news related to a government order ensuring regular supply in the minority areas during Ramzan was ordered. Netizens questioned why Navratri was not mentioned in the order. Also a reference to the demolition of entry gate of Salasar temple and the Karauli violence was also being made in the social media posts.

(With IANS inputs)