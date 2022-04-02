Jaipur: The Rajasthan government on Saturday imposed Section 144 and suspended Internet in Karauli city after communal tension broke out there following stone-pelting at a motorcycle rally passing through a Muslim-dominated area on Nav Samvatsar, the first day of the new year under the Hindu calendar on Saturday.Also Read - Section 144 imposed in Noida Till April 30. Full List of Restrictions Here

As per a report by news agency PTI, section 144 has been imposed in Karauli from 6:30 pm today till 12 AM on April 4. The local administration said that the Internet will also be shut on April 2 & 3 (till midnight).

It must be noted that over 25 people were injured in the stone-pelting, leading to communal clashes, necessitating the imposition of the curfew and deployment of the additional police force in the area.

Rajasthan | Section 144 imposed in Karauli from 6:30pm today, April 2, to 12am on April 4, in connection with a case of stone-pelting at a 'Shobha Yatra' (bike rally) in the city. Internet to also be shut on April 2 & 3 (till midnight): Karauli DM Rajendra Singh Shekhawat — ANI MP/CG/Rajasthan (@ANI_MP_CG_RJ) April 2, 2022

Apart from the curfew, an additional police force has also been deployed to maintain law and order, Karauli District Magistrate Rajendra Singh Shekhawat said.

Saying that the situation in the city is tense but under control, he said some incidents of arsons too took place at several places.

Police officers, including Bharatpur IGP Prashan Kumar Khamesra and Karauli SP Shailendra Singh rushed to the spot and an additional police force was deployed to control the situation, the PCR said.

Rajasthan DGP ML Lather has also deployed ADG Sanjib Kumar, IG Bharat Lal Meena, Jaipur’s Crime Branch DIG Rahul Prakash and DCP, Jaipur South, Mridul Kachawa in Karauli, it added.