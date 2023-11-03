Home

Rajasthan Jal Jivan Mission Scam: ED Searches Properties Of PHED Addl Chief Secy, Top Bureaucrats

The raids in the Congress-ruled state are being conducted in Jaipur and Dausa including the premises of the Additional Chief Secretary in the Public Health Engineering Department, Subodh Agarwal.

Jaipur: The Enforcement Directorate conducted fresh searches in poll-bound Rajasthan, including at the premises of a senior IAS officer, as part of its money laundering investigation into the alleged Jal Jivan Mission scam. The raids in the Congress-ruled state are being conducted in Jaipur and Dausa including the premises of the Additional Chief Secretary in the Public Health Engineering Department, Subodh Agarwal. A total of 25 premises are being covered in the raid.

The premises of some engineers, contractors and former state government officials, suspected to have links in the case, are also being covered. The searches are being conducted under the provisions of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA).

BJP Rajya Sabha MP Kirodi Lal Meena had in June this year alleged a scam of Rs. 20,000 crore in the implementation of the Central government’s ‘Jal Jeevan Mission’ in Rajasthan. He had alleged that tenders worth Rs 900 crore were issued to two firms based on fake experience certificates in 48 projects of the scheme.

The ‘Jal Jeevan Mission’ aims to provide safe and adequate drinking water through household tap connections and is being implemented by the Rajasthan Public Health Engineering Department (PHED).

Meanwhile, last month, ED also conducted raids at the residences of state Congress president Govind Singh Dotasara in the capital Jaipur and Sikar. Moreover, state Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot’s son, Vaibhav Gehlot, was also summoned for questioning in a Foreign Exchange Management Act (FEMA) case.

The move drew criticism from the ruling Congress which questioned the ‘timing’, ‘objective’, and ‘intent’ of the Central government.

Polling for all 200 seats in the Rajasthan Assembly will be held on November 25 and the counting of votes will be held on December 3.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Rajasthan News on India.com.