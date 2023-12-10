Home

Rajasthan

Jodhpur SHOCKER: Woman, Accomplices Strip School Owner, Shoot ‘Explicit Videos’; Extort Victim To Pay Rs 1 Crore

Jodhpur SHOCKER: Woman, Accomplices Strip School Owner, Shoot ‘Explicit Videos’; Extort Victim To Pay Rs 1 Crore

A school owner in Rajasthan's jodhpur was assaulted and stripped by a woman and her accomplices. The attackers the shot explicit videos of the victim and demanded Rs 1 crore from him.

Representative Image

Jodhpur Honey Trap Case: The owner of a private school in Rajasthan’s Jodhpur was allegedly assaulted by a woman and her accomplices after she invited the man to her house. The assailants also forcibly shot as many as 25 “explicit videos” of the victim with the woman and threatened to make them viral on social media if he did not pay them Rs 1 crore.

Trending Now

Two suspects, including a woman, identified as Anita Bishnoi, were arrested on Sunday following a complaint lodged in the matter by the victim’s brother, police said.

You may like to read

Citing the complaint, an official said that on December 7, the accused woman, Anita Bishnoi, invited the victim to her house when he was attending a wedding in the neighbourhood.

The accused allegedly physically assaulted the victim, an owner of a school, stripped him of all his clothes and made over 25 explicit videos with him on December 7, the official said.

“When he went into her house after attending the wedding, she and her accomplices physically assaulted him, stripped him of all his clothes, made over 25 explicit videos with him and demanded Rs 1 crore from him in two equal parts,” the complaint said.

The accused forced him to admit on video that he was in love with the woman and had gone there of his own free will, it said.

Deputy Commissioner of Police Amrita Duhan said that Bishnoi and one co-accused have been arrested and further investigation has been initiated to identify the rest. Police recovered opium from the Bishnoi’s house during a search, she said.

After shooting videos at Bishnoi’s house, the accused forced the man into a car and drove in Mandore and Kaylana areas, police said.

The accused released the victim in the morning, asking him to bring the money soon, they said.

Police found during investigation that the woman had already called her accomplices before inviting the victim to her house, they added.

(With PTI inputs)

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest News News on India.com.