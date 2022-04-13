New Delhi: A BJP delegation led by MP Tejasvi Surya was stopped from visiting violence-hit Karauli in Rajasthan. BJP MP Tejasvi Surya, accompanied by party’s president of Rajasthan unit Satish Poonia and several supporters were stopped at the Dausa border.Also Read - Karauli Violence: Jaipur Administration Imposes Section 144 Till THIS Date, Issues Guidelines For Processions

A video shared by news agency ANI showed Tesjasvi Surya, who is surrounded by BJP supporters, raising slogans against Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot.

#WATCH Rajasthan | “Section 144 is not in place at where we are now…It’s our constitutional right to go to Karauli. This dictatorial govt is snatching our rights, which is why we are protesting,” said BJP MP Tejasvi Surya on being stopped by police to visit violence-hit Karauli pic.twitter.com/lYd3tErHlf — ANI MP/CG/Rajasthan (@ANI_MP_CG_RJ) April 13, 2022

Ahead of the visit, Tejasvi Surya had tweeted a picture and urged people to visit Karauli.

This comes a day after former Rajasthan chief minister Vasundhara Raje on Tuesday visited violence-hit Karauli where she met the injured and hit out at Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot for pointing a finger at the BJP, saying the Congress government’s appeasement policies are responsible for the situation.

She also lashed out at the district police and administration officials, saying the “injustice” meted out to the people will not be forgotten.

“This is a grave intelligence lapse and a conspiracy. It is a complete failure of the police and the state government,” the BJP national vice president said, pointing out that permission had been granted by the administration for the bike rally which was targeted in the April 2 violence.

Violence in Karauli

More than 35 people were injured in the violence that broke out after stones were pelted at the bike rally on Hindu New Year on April 2. The violence had broken out between two groups during a bike rally that was taken out on the occasion of Nav Samvastar. Interacting with the mediapersons, the senior police officer said a total of 10 FIRs including one by the Kotwali Police Officer of Karauli, and 9 by other persons have been registered.

According to the investigation, 44 miscreants have been identified by the police, Lather said while addressing the media in presence of Additional Chief Secretary, Home, Abhay Kumar. He said that a conditional permission to take out the rally was given, which said that there should be no use of DJ and loudspeakers, and no provocative slogans should be raised.

However, on April 2, at 4 p.m., about 400 people on over 200 motorcycles left the Collectorate Circle in a rally led by police officials, and a police team, but the DJs continued playing songs.

The rally descended from the slopes and reached near the bamboo shops and Maniyar Masjid on Hatwara Road. In the minority-inhabited area, people part of the rally raised provocative slogans. Following this, heavy stone pelting began on the people involved in the bike rally, and about 100-150 people attacked the rally with sticks.