Jaipur: BJP Yuva Morcha national president and MP Tejasvi Surya, along with party’s Rajasthan unit president Satish Poonia have been while the two were on their way to visit violence-hit Karauli in the state on Wednesday. The detained BJP leaders were accompanied by several supporters when the Rajasthan police stopped them at the Dausa border before detaining them.Also Read - Rajasthan: BJP Delegation Protest Against CM Ashok Gehlot, Stopped From Entering Violence-Hit Karauli | WATCH

Earlier, Surya had tweeted a picture about his visit and asked people to join him on the way. Also Read - Won’t Allow Imposition of Hindi in Tamil Nadu: TN BJP Chief

Also Read - Rajasthan: 2 Women Killed, 8 Injured After Their Car Overturns

He had also challenged Chief Minister Ashok Ghalot-led government to state to stop BJP Yuva Morcha from visiting Karauli, and said, “BJYM is Bharat Mata’s own Sena. You or your entire Sonia Sena cannot stop us from questioning your dictatorship & hinduphobia.”

Dear Mr. Gehlot, BJYM is Bharat Mata’s own Sena.

You or your entire Sonia Sena cannot stop us from questioning your dictatorship & hinduphobia. Period!#ChaloKarauli @Tejasvi_Surya pic.twitter.com/K7TilQDd9c — BJYM (@BJYM) April 13, 2022

After he was detained by the Rajasthan police, the BJP leader claimed, “Section 144 is not in place at where we are now…It’s our constitutional right to go to Karauli. This dictatorial government is snatching our rights, which is why we are protesting.”

About 35 people were injured and shops and houses of more than 80 people were burnt in arson after a fight between two communities had broken out on April 2 in Karauli. According to authorities, the violence started after some participants of a bike rally, carried out on the occasion of Hindu New Year, raised provoking slogans passing through a Muslim-dominated area. In response, there was stone pelting from nearby houses, injuring many people. As of Friday, Rajasthan police have arrested 23 people and identified 44 others in connection with the violence. A total of 10 FIRs have been registered in the case.

Former Rajasthan chief minister Vasundhara Raje on Tuesday visited violence-hit Karauli where she met the injured and hit out at Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot for pointing a finger at the BJP, saying the Congress government’s appeasement policies are responsible for the situation.