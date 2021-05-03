Jaipur: The Rajasthan government is not taking any more excuses for flouting coronavirus norms, especially not for wedding ceremonies amid a lockdown. The Ashok Gehlot-led government in Rajasthan on Monday announced tightened its guidelines directed authorities to levy a penalty of Rs 1 lakh if the number of guests at a marriage function crosses the set limit of 31. Also Read - Lockdown Extended in Rajasthan Till May 17. What's Allowed, What's Shut | Full List

Earlier today, the Rajasthan government extended the lockdown restrictions till May 17 in view of the continuing COVID-19 surge. The number of guests at the weddings has now been restricted to 31 instead of the earlier set limit of 50 people. Also Read - Rajasthan To Impose Section 144 From April 22 Till May 21 Amid Rising Cases of COVID-19 | Details Here

The government added that if the time of the function surpasses the set deadline of three hours, another penalty of Rs 1 lakh will be charged. Also Read - RT-PCR Test, Schools Shut, Night Curfew: Rajasthan Imposes Lockdown-like Restrictions Amid COVID-19 Surge

It is mandatory for family members to show the wedding film to the SDM when required, said officials. Another Rs 5,000 fine will be charged in case the family gives false information to the Sub-Divisional Magistrate concerned about the marriage function.

Among other measures, parks in Jaipur which remained open from 5 a.m to 11 a.m. as announced earlier, will now remain shut in wake of the higher number of cases reported each day.

On Monday, Rajasthan reported 17,296 new Covid cases, taking the active cases to 194,371, while 154 died, taking the toll to 4,712.

The current lockdown shall continue till May 17.