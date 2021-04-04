Jaipur: Rajasthan government has issued a fresh list of restrictions amid surge in COVID-19 cases, reports news agency ANI. While RT-PCR test has been made mandatory for people entering the state and those traveling outside, schools for classes 1 to 9 will remain shut until further orders. DMs can impose night curfews in their respective districts, but they will be required to seek government’s permission for curfew before 8 pm and after 6 am, the government said. Also Read - Rajasthan Govt Relaxes Ban on Public Functions on Holi, Shab-e-Baraat | Check New Notification

“Excluding the takeaway and delivery services, restaurants should abide by the night curfew. Not more than 100 people will be allowed at weddings, while cinemas/theatres/multiplexes will be closed,” it said. Also Read - Rajasthan Govt to Roll Out Health Insurance Coverage Scheme on May 1, Registration Starts From April 1 | Details