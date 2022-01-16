Jaipur: The Rajasthan Police on Sunday intensified patrolling, raised barricades in Jodhpur to check violations of weekend curfew in view of surge in covid cases. The decision to reintroduce curbs on peoples’ movement from 11 pm on Saturdays till 5 am on Mondays was taken last week by the Ashok Gehlot-led Rajasthan government to contain the spread of the virus. To recall, the curfew was earlier lifted owing to the waning cases in the state.Also Read - Goa Assembly Election 2022: Shiv Sena, NCP To Contest Polls Together, Seat-Sharing Discussions on January 18

Sunil Charan, Police Officer, Khanda Falsa Police Station said that strict action being taken in case of non-emergency movement in middle of weekend curfew. Also Read - UP Assembly Polls 2022: Ex-IPS Officer Asim Arun Joins BJP, Likely To Contest From Samajwadi Party Bastion Kannauj

Here are the guidelines issued by the government (Weekend Curfew):

During the curfew period, all markets, workplaces and commercial complexes will remain closed.

Only shops selling essential goods, petrol pumps and pharmacies are allowed to open.

All tourist places, tiger reserves and wildlife sanctuaries will remain closed

Schools in urban areas will be closed till January 30, 2022.

Amid the surge in the covid cases, the government had earlier issued a slew of restrictions to contain the surge in the cases. Here are the SOPs issued by the authorities: Also Read - UP Assembly Polls 2022: Who Is Archana Gautam, Congress Candidate From Hastinapur Whose Pictures Are Going Viral?