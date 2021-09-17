Jaipur: Rajasthan government has revised Covid-19 guidelines, allowing maximum 200 people at weddings from now on, reported news agency ANI.Also Read - Horrific! Couple Abducted From Delhi, Killed In MP, Bodies Dumped In Different States, Say Police

Regular classes will resume for Standard 6-8 from 20th September and for Standard 1-5 from 27th September with 50% strength, it added.

Cinema halls/theaters/multiplexes allowed with 100% capacity from 9 am-10 pm; only those who have taken at least one dose of vaccine will be allowed.