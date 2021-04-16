Jaipur: Hours after the Delhi government imposed weekend curfew in the city to contain the spread of coronavirus, the Rajasthan government on Thursday night announced similar measures in the state from 6 PM on April 16 to 5 AM on April 19. Taking to Twitter, Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot announced the fresh restrictions and urged people to follow COVID-19-appropriate behaviour at all times. The latest move from the state government same after the state registered 33 COVID-19 deaths and a record 6,658 new cases of the disease. Also Read - Coronavirus in Haryana: No Lockdown But Stricter Restrictions to be Imposed Soon, Says Minister

Issuing a list of restrictions, the state government said that banking and LPG services, and fruit, vegetable and milk vendors are exempted from the weekend curfew. Also Read - Karnataka SSLC Exam 2021 To Be Held As Per Schedule, No Change In Plan, Confirms State Govt

Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot warned that if strict steps are not taken in time, the situation may worsen like some other states which are witnessing a massive surge in the infections. Also Read - Staggered Timing, 50% Attendance At Work: Home Ministry Issues Fresh Guidelines For Its Officers

However, he added that the poll-related activities in Sahara (Bhilwara), Sujangarh (Churu) and Rajsamand assembly constituencies, where bypolls will be held on Saturday, are also be exempted.

Prior to this, the state government had imposed curfew in the state from 6 PM to 6 AM. As per the new notification issued by the government, the curfew is being imposed from 6 PM to 6 AM. Earlier, the government had decided to implement it from 8 PM to 6 AM. As the curfew comes into effect, all government offices will be shut from 4 PM and shops, commercial establishments will have to be shut after 5 PM.

The development comes as Rajasthan on Thursday reported 6,658 new COVID-19 cases and 33 fatalities, taking the state’s infection tally to 3,87,950 and the death toll to 3,041.

Four deaths each were reported from Bikaner and Kota, three each from Alwar, Jaipur, Jhalawar, Jodhpur and Udaipur, two each from Nagaur and Pali and one fatality each was registered in Ajmer, Baran, Chittorgarh, Churu, Jalore and Sikar.

Jaipur reported the highest number of 848 new cases, followed 847 in Jodhpur and 711 in Udaipur.