Rajasthan Lockdown News Today: Looking at the coronavirus cases, the Rajasthan government on Thursday imposed Section 144 of the CrPC in Dholpur district and banned all kinds of gatherings in the district till further order. Issuing a fresh order, the state government said that guidelines will come into effect from August 20.

"Section 144 CrPC imposed in Dholpur district, Rajasthan in wake of COVID-19 situation. Organising of public, social, political, entertainment, educational, cultural & religious gatherings/processions/festivals will not be allowed. This will come into effect from 20th August," the state government said in the order.

The development comes just a month after the state government lifted the weekend curfew in the state. Last month, the Ashok Gehlot-led government had granted relaxations in terms of reopening cinema halls with certain restrictions, skill training centres and other outdoor activities.

Copy of the notice:

List of guidelines

Part of the guidelines, the cinema halls/theatres/multiplex operators who have made their seating capacity information online will be allowed to open with 50 per cent capacity from 9 am to 8 pm. In the similar manner, skill development centres in the state will be allowed to open with 50 per cent capacity from 6 am to 8 pm. Marriage functions will be permitted from 6 am to 8 pm with a maximum of 25 people. Those coming from outside the state and have got the first dose of vaccine will no longer require a negative RT-PCR test report.

COVID under control: Earlier in the day, Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot said the Covid situation is completely under control in the state with the recovery rate of being above 99 per cent.

“For the last few weeks, the number of new Covid cases in the state has remained around 20. In the month of August, there has not been a single death due to COVID-19 across the state which is quite satisfactory,” Gehlot tweeted.

He said at present, there are only 153 active cases in the state and the recovery rate is more than 99 per cent.

“This shows the Covid pandemic is completely under control at present in the state. It is in our hands to keep the situation under control,” he said.

The chief minister said it is necessary to follow the Covid protocol so that the third wave of the pandemic does not come.

Corona cases: On Thursday, only 12 coronavirus positive cases were reported in the state. With new positive cases, the number of active cases rose to 153. No death was reported. Among the fresh cases, four each were reported from Alwar and Jaipur and one each from Bharatpur, Bikaner, Dholpur and Pali.