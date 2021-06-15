New Delhi: Rajasthan government has imposed weekend curfew to check the spread of Covid-19 infection in state. The weekend curfew will remain in force from Saturday 5 pm to Monday 5 am. Besides, the state will also observe night curfew between 5 pm and 5 am every day. Also Read - Rajasthan Eases Covid-Related Restrictions; Offices, Shops, Allowed. Check Full List of Relaxations Here

“All government and private offices with more than 10 employees can function with 50 per cent staff capacity following COVID protocol. Restaurants are permitted to function with 50 per cent seating capacity,” Rajasthan govt said in its order. Also Read - Rajasthan Extends Coronavirus Lockdown Till June 15, Weddings Not Allowed Till THIS Date