Section 144 Imposed In Udaipur, No Kite Flying For 4 Hours | All Details Here

Makar Sankranti 2023, Udaipur: Udaipur the District Administration has imposed Section 144 in the city till January 31 and banned kite flying for four hours after being directed by the state government. In view of the famous kite flying festival, Makar Sankarnti and other upcoming festivities, the restrictions were imposed.

According to the order issued by the administration there will be a ban on kite flying from 6 am to 8 am in the morning and from 5 pm to 7 pm in the evening.

Additional District Collector (ADC) of the city Prabha Gautam said that this has been done with a view to prevent the loss of life of two-wheeler drivers and birds from metal mixed manjha used for kite flying on Makar Sankranti festival. “District Collector and District Magistrate Tarachand Meena have invoked the provisions of Section 144 to ban the wholesale and retail sale and use of metal manjha within the district’s limits,” the ADC said.

Earlier, the Gehlot government had banned kite flying in the state in view of the incidents happening from manjha ahead of Makar Sankranti.

Apart from this, Gurugram also imposed section 144 and made few other prohibitions till January 26.

Other states have baned sale, storage and usage of chinese manjha.