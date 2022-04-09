Jaipur: A man was arrested in Rajasthan’s Alwar for posting objectionable content with communal overtones on social media, police said on Saturday. The accused Sanjay Pandit (33) has a criminal record and he faces 20 cases of assault, attempt to murder, dacoity, extortion, and under the Arms Act at various police stations, Superintendent of Police, Alwar, Tejaswani Gautam said.Also Read - Rajasthan Shocker: 19-year-old Girl Poisoned To Death For Refusing To Have Sex With Classmates

The latest case against him was registered at Aravali Vihar police station, she said. Also Read - Rajasthan Imposes Section 144 In Ajmer, Bans Loud Music In Public Places

In view of the upcoming festivals, the police in Alwar are keeping a constant vigil on anti-social elements and social media posts that disturb social harmony, the SP said. Also Read - Rs 100 Crore Worth of Unaccounted Assets Found in ACB Raid at Rajasthan Official's House