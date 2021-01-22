Jaipur: A man died five days after getting Coronavirus vaccine shots in Rajasthan. A panel probing adverse effects has, however, concluded that the man died of kidney ailment, India Today reported on Friday. The deceased man identified as Suresh Chandra Sharma worked as an assistant administrative officer in Chittorgarh district of Rajasthan. Also Read - Should People With Allergy Take Coronavirus Vaccine? All You Need to Know

The Adverse Event Following Immunization (AEFI) committee report said that Sharma was suffering from high blood pressure and was a chronic patient of kidney disease which led to brain haemorrhage causing his death. The committee maintained that the incident has not got anything to do with the vaccine dose, the news portal reported. Also Read - Domestic Flights: Centre Plans to Allow Airlines to Start Services at 100% Capacity Soon

The state has reported a total of 44 cases of AEFI since January 16, 2021. Also Read - Sasikala Tests Positive For Coronavirus in Second RT-PCR Test, Shifted to Intensive Care

According to the World Health Organisation (WHO), any untoward medical occurrence which follows immunisation and does not necessarily have a causal relationship with the usage of the vaccine is known as AEFI.

Meanwhile, 24 AEFI instances were reported in Delhi on Thursday. Out of them, 22 were minor cases reported after being administered Covishield vaccine, while two persons who were administered Covaxin, needed hospitalisation due to adverse effects, according to data shared by authorities.

Many beneficiaries have shown unwillingness to take Covaxin jab produced by Bharat Biotech. A higher percentage of healthcare workers are opting for Covishield shot, manufactured by the Serum Institute of India.

A report by Times of India said that Delhi doctors have shown apprehension in taking Covaxin shots due to lack of efficacy data. While Covaxin is currently being administered in six central government-run hospitals in Delhi, private and state-run hospitals are using Covishiled jab for vaccination. In Bihar, many doctors, as well as PG students, don’t want to take Covaxin jab as the third phase trial of the vaccine is yet to be completed.