Jaipur: A man was shot dead during a clash over a property-related dispute in Rajasthan’s Bharatpur district, police said. Pradeep was killed on Saturday and his uncles were involved in the clash, they said.Also Read - Rajasthan Schools Subject Students to Mental, Physical Harassment for Not Paying Fees

Police said a case has been registered against seven people, including his uncles Mahaveer, Lakhan and Yogendra, at the Lakhanpur police station. Also Read - Weather Update: Heatwave Conditions Prevail in Parts of Rajasthan

Pradeep’s body was handed over to his family members on Sunday after postmortem, they said. Also Read - Rajasthan: Seven Children Die Of 'Mysterious Illness' In Sirohi; Viral Infection Suspected