Jaipur: Independent legislator from Behror assembly constituency Baljeet Yadav on Friday took to running in the Central Park here to protest against issues of unemployment and corruption. Yadav came live on social media to express his feelings on these issues and announced a 12-hour run as a mark of protest.

He had on Thursday too announced running as protest in the state Assembly. “I am expressing anger against the state government. I want to tell them about the pain of the youth of the state. There are 23 states where youths of Rajasthan are not being given jobs. Even the state government is not giving them jobs. So, where will the youth go?” Yadav said.

He said, “People are helpless due to the irregularities in recruitment exams. I cannot fight with these goons so I have to express my anger.”

Yadav said that the Vice Chancellor of Gurukul University is telling the government that infrastructure is ready whereas the entire infrastructure mentioned in the bill exists only on papers.

The government withdrew The Gurukul University, Sikar Bill, 2022 after revelations were made about the university in the Assembly.

Other legislators too reached the park when they heard about about Yadav’s plan to run. Deputy Leader of Opposition Rajendra Rathore supported the cause by participating in the run.

Chief Whip Mahesh Joshi sat on the tracks urging Yadav to call-off his protest.