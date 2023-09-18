Home

Rajasthan

Govt School Teacher Thrashed, Face Blackened For ‘Molesting’ Minor Student In Ganganagar

The matter came to light after a video of the incident went viral on social media.

The student's family members have registered a case against the accused teacher.

Govt School Teacher Thrashed In Rajasthan: According to news coming in from Rajasthan’s Ganganagar district, a government school teacher was accused of molesting a girl student after which he was allegedly beaten and his head and face were blackened by the girl’s family members, said the police.

The student’s family members have registered a case against the accused teacher identified as Rajesh for “allegedly molesting the 16-year-old student” in the Ganganagar district of Rajasthan.

Meanwhile, Rajesh has also lodged a cross FIR against the girl’s family for physically assaulting him.

Karanpur Circle Officer Sudha Palawat said that after knowing about the alleged molestation incident, the student’s family members reached the school and thrashed the accused. They also blackened his head and face.

The CO said a case against the government teacher was registered on Saturday while the teacher lodged a cross FIR on Sunday.

“The matter is being investigated. No arrest has been made so far,” she added.

