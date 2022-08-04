Jaipur: Monsoon has once again made landfall in Rajasthan. From late Tuesday evening to Wednesday morning, it rained from 2 to 5 inches in 12 districts including Jaipur, Pratapgarh, Sirohi, Nagaur, and Sawai Madhopur. During the last 24 hours, Mount Abu received the highest rainfall, 5 inches (134 mm) resulting in waterfall-like powerful streams.Also Read - Was Offered Rs 25 Crore For Rajya Sabha Vote, Rs 60 Crore To Revolt Against CM Ashok Gehlot: Rajasthan Minister

On the other hand, Jaipur also received good rain, up to 2 inches (60MM) in Pratap Nagar, Sanganer, Bassi, Pawta, and Chaksu of the capital. Similarly, Mahuva in Dausa, Bandikui, Rajgarh in Churu, Ratangarh, Mandal in Bhilwara, Kishanganj in Baran, Jagpura in Banswara and Didwana in Nagaur also received good rainfall. Also Read - Rajasthan Monkeypox Scare: First Suspected Case Of Virus Reported, Sample Sent to Pune

Waterfalls in Mount Abu

Arnod in Pratapgarh district of South Rajasthan received 4.5 inches (118) of rain. After the rains in Mount Abu of Sirohi, waterfalls started flowing from the mountains. Tourists enjoyed it thoroughly. The water level of Nakki Lake also increased after heavy rains. Also Read - 36-Year-Old Jodhpur Man Swallows 63 Coins of Rs 1, Doctors Remove It in 2-Day-Long Operation

Weather forecast

Jaipur Meteorological Center has predicted rain and thundershowers at isolated places in Jaipur, Dausa, Alwar, Bharatpur, Sawai Madhopur, Karauli, Dholpur, Tonk, Bundi, Ajmer, Bhilwara districts.