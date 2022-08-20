Mukhyamantri Digital Yojana Latest Update: Here comes a big update for the women beneficiaries of the Chiranjeevi Health Insurance Scheme in Rajasthan. They will be given smartphones with internet connectivity for three years. The smartphones will be given under a scheme called ‘Mukhyamantri Digital Seva Yojana’ which was announced by Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot in this year’s budget.Also Read - Was Offered Rs 25 Crore For Rajya Sabha Vote, Rs 60 Crore To Revolt Against CM Ashok Gehlot: Rajasthan Minister

In this regard, three major telecom companies of the country have shown interest in the Chief Minister Digital Seva Yojana of the Rajasthan government. Also Read - Rajasthan Govt Announces 2 Yrs Relaxation In Jobs For Youth, Raises Age Limit, Jobs To Families Of Kedarnath Victims

Speaking to news agency PTI, a senior government official said a high-level committee will take a decision on the bidders this month after evaluation. He said the government wants to complete this process at the earliest so that the scheme can be implemented before the assembly elections next year. Also Read - Rajasthan Covid Surge: CM Gehlot Urges People To Maintain Cautions, Take Precaution Dose

Project to cost Rs 12,000 crore

The total cost of the project is Rs 12,000 crore. The technical bids for the government project were opened here on Wednesday. “Technical bids were opened on Wednesday. Vodafone, a private company that offered the tender, did not appear,” Project in-charge Chhatrapal Singh told PTI.

Giving details, he said now a high-level committee will assess the tenders and decide further. Moreover, the officials are hopeful that the process will be sorted out at the earliest and the first batch of the smartphones may be received by the government before the festive season starts.

Who will get the smartphones

As part of the Mukhyamantri Digital Seva Yojana’, the women heads of 1.35 crore families enrolled in the Chiranjeevi Health Insurance Scheme will be given the smartphones with internet connectivity for three years.

Officials said the given mobile phones will support two-SIM features and one SIM will already come activated in its primary slot’, which cannot be changed. Rajasthan is due for assembly elections in December next year.